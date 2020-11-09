Why demand for Disability Insurance Market Increasing Day by Day Worldwide?

Rise in awareness among citizens about disability insurance and conditions such as COVID-19 has accelerated awareness for disability insurance benefits, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the disability insurance market in upcoming years.

Increase in awareness among employees & workers to protect themselves against unexpected illnesses, rise in concern for stability in incomes, and health disabilities are some of the factors that fuel the disability insurance market growth. However, evolving government regulations, higher interest rates, and low penetration for disability insurance are some of the factors that limit the market growth.

The global disability insurance market size is experiencing considerable growth, and is expected to grow as most labor workers prefer to claim for disability benefits associated with their work. Disability insurance or disability income insurance is a type of insurance that protects employment income of an insured individual. In addition, disability compensation covers a portion of an individual’s wages at the time when they are not able to work, owing to critical illness, temporary, or permanent disability.

Companies Analyzed:

Major players analyzed include Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Assurity Group, Inc, Fidelity Security Group, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America,MassMutual, MetLife, Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, and StanCorp Financial Group, Inc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has a severe impact on the insurance industry. Lockdowns and business shutdowns have caused several workers to lose their jobs, owing to factory closures.

The unemployment rate remained high at all times, subsequently the life and disability benefit claims ratio has increased, owing to both jobs and health concerns globally.

Moreover, serious unemployment has led employers and their disability insurance partners to bear substantial loss of working time costs of their employees, owing to closure of work places.

Automated claims processing in disability insurance:

In November 2019, Standard Insurance Company collaborated with FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services to develop effective solutions in claims handling process. In addition, the collaboration aimed at easing the claim processes for long-term disability category (LTD) claims, individual disability (IDI) claims, personal health claims, and community protection claims. The companies together developed a platform, which enhances process automation by utilizing automated data storage, robotic processing automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence (AI).

