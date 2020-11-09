Gone for Trump – the end of populism?

Brussels (AP) – Donald Trump has been a role model and a source of inspiration for right-wing populists in Europe. Italian Lega boss Matteo Salvini dreamed of an “international front” with Trump, Britain’s Boris Johnson and others.

AfD boss Jörg Meuthen applauded Trump, as did Frenchwoman Marine Le Pen and Hungarian Viktor Orban. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon wooed them all for a move that is expected to overthrow the EU’s supposed ‘elite project’ in the 2019 European elections.

Nothing came from the mighty alliance. And leading figure Trump suffered a defeat in the US election. Are European populists now also short of air? Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier insisted on Monday in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” for a return of reason and confidence in democracy. Former EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: “Trump’s defeat could be the beginning of the end of the triumph of right-wing populism in Europe as well.”

In fact, Salvini, Meuthen and Co. have been weakening for months. The Italian Lega is no longer part of the government and in the polls fell from 40 to 23%, in Austria the FPÖ left the coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and suffered an electoral debacle in Vienna in October. The AfD is busy in the trench warfare.

It is still too early for a swan song on the European right, says Christoph Trebesch of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “They are weakening to a very high level,” says the scientist who, along with Manuel Funke and Moritz Schularick, has just presented a study on the historic ups and downs of populist governments and their economic policies. “It’s not a phenomenon that will go away quickly.”

THE POPULISTS SUFFER FROM CORONA

For now, European populist parties seem to be suffering mainly from Corona. A YouGov global poll this summer showed a marked decline in populist tendencies in many countries. These included Germany, Great Britain, Denmark, France and Italy. Experts explain the trend with the pandemic, which is catching everyone’s attention.

The crisis was the hour of the executive – the state ordered, the state distributed billions. Rulers and their institutions have experienced a miraculous rebirth in some places. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the CDU / CSU saw a 26% rise in February to 35% and more of the vote.

It is true that criticism of state and government intervention by ordinance has multiplied. Only populist parties have hardly benefited from the polls. Your problems with migration, Islamism and skepticism towards the state were in the shadows. The petty healer approach against the corrupt power elite hasn’t done much about a virus that can affect anyone.

THROUGH THE CRISIS IN THE SWING COURSE

Where the populists were in power, they often traversed the pandemic on a continuous trajectory. Not only did Trump deliver a mixed record with high death rates and muddled politics, his British ally Johnson also looked like a motivated man. “The reaction of the populists in India, England, the United States, Poland and Hungary has not been particularly convincing,” says IfW expert Trebesch.

Trump did surprisingly well in the election – but it just wasn’t enough. His European colleagues will therefore lack an important ally in the future. This particularly strikes Johnson. The US president has always celebrated Brexit and drew it with a “huge trade deal” between the US and Britain – better than any deal with the EU. EU friend Democrat Joe Biden is much more skeptical of Johnson’s policies.

Trump’s defeat will also reorganize the debate in the media, expects Dutch populist expert Cas Mudde, who teaches in the United States. “Everyone will write about ‘the end of populism’, which is likely to remove right-wing topics and parties from the news.”

The European right has therefore lost a symbolic figure, a political ally in the White House, its issues overlap and they risk losing their interpretative sovereignty. And yet, experts expect Salvini, Le Pen and Co. to continue to be expected. Why?

On the one hand, their original themes have not disappeared. Le Pen, for example, again refers to radical Islamism and immigration after the attacks in France in recent weeks. She has a more reserved tone than before, which seems to help her. Polls see the right-wing populist face to face with President Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the 2022 presidential election. Incidentally, Salvini’s Lega is still the strongest party in the polls in Italy, at 23-25%. Orban is already firmly in the saddle in Hungary.

“THE VIRUS IS LIKE A VOLCANO”

On the other hand, the corona economic crisis could rekindle the anger on the traditional parties. “The virus is like a volcano,” warns sociologist Matthijs Rooduijn of the University of Amsterdam in The Guardian. “It has hit populism hard, but it will leave fertile ground for the future.”

The researcher from Kiel Trebesch agrees. If the pandemic turns into a social and economic crisis, “the populists might get a boost again”: then the story of the people against the elite will ignite again and also the accusation that the establishment has failed . “Populism needs fertile ground. And it’s still there, ”says Trebesch. Populists offer a friend-foe schema, a sense of belonging, emotions – not just political content.

In terms of economic policy, the 50 populist presidents and prime ministers examined in his study have been surprisingly unsuccessful since 1900 – after 15 years, per capita economic strength was more than 10% lower than in comparable scenarios.

And yet it has been shown that the countries that once brought populist politicians to power are doing so again. See, for example, Italy, where, after Silvio Berlusconi, Salvini also grew up. Trebesch sees this “serial nature of populism” as the most surprising result of the study. “On the whole, the populists are survivors.”