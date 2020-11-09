Galaxy S21 Ultra can finally support 120Hz frequency in QHD resolution

With rumors pointing to the gigantic possibility of launching the new Galaxy S21 line for the beginning of next year, already in January 2021, more details regarding the possible trio of Samsung flagships continue to leak. And now with a detail that should please everyone.

Ever since the company implemented the new panel with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy S20 line (and devices that followed), Samsung has consistently limited the use of the maximum Quad HD resolution on some smartphones, not being able to never activate it. with the fastest rate.

According to the Ice Universe leaker, this limit will no longer exist on the Galaxy 21 Ultra, where it will be possible to use the 2K resolution with the rate of 120 Hz. Of course, this will require more battery, but it is up to the user to decide which one to choose. At least the option will be available.

A little jump in the cameras

It was also revealed from the information passed to the leaker that the S21 Ultra will have a small improvement in cameras compared to the S20 Ultra, using a 108 MP HM3 sensor with a 0.8 µm pixel.

Samsung has also reportedly given up on using the Time of Flight (ToF 3D) sensor to measure the space in front of the camera and help adjust the focus. Instead, the brand can use dedicated laser focus.

So far we know the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have four rear cameras, with three main circular lenses and a high-quality zoom periscope lens.

More details on the Samsung trio should emerge in the coming weeks, as we are almost two months after its supposed launch.