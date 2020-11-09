Why FinTech Giants Adopting Banking ERP Software? Top Companies Analyzed

Surge in technological advancements and rise in demand for product & service offerings in the banking sector are some of the factors expected to provide enormous opportunities for the market.

With increase in technologies and advance ERP software, banks have been integrating technologies to track account management, predicting accuracy in delivering solutions & services, and other such offerings. This, as a result has become one of the driving factors as such functions are effectively managed by software over manual processing and are highly cost effective for banking operations. Furthermore, change in consumer expectations and emerging regulations to integrate core banking solutions has encouraged banks to integrate ERP software. Therefore, these are some of the major factors that fuel the banking ERP software market growth.

The banking ERP software market size is significantly growing, and is expected to grow in the upcoming years. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) relates to tools and applications used to organize & control an organization’s core operations, in terms of supply chain, logistics, distribution, financial, and others. Furthermore, the banking industry’s ERP software focuses on key mechanisms such as monetary operations, protecting client’s confidential information, and connecting various divisions. It integrates information & enhances productivity processes, and assists in decision-making that involves tactical, operational, and organizational strategies. In addition, ERP software helps banking industry to utilize different tools for reducing time, minimizing costs, and to cooperate efficiently with their customers.

Companies Analyzed:

Major players analyzed include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, EBANQ, Co B I S, Temenos Headquarters SA, zeb control, Microsoft Azure, MegasolTechnologies, and Cashbook.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The banking sector has been hampered largely from the COVID-19 pandemic. With massive employees working from home, which has created alert for high security majors to secure customer data.

Moreover, this scenario has urged banks to operate technologically, primarily with an implementation of ERP software. Therefore, several businesses have focused on cloud-based ERP solutions to work remotely.

Rise in importance and applications of ERP in banking:

With growth in customer preference toward digital banking and services, banking and financial institutions are under pressure to deliver enhanced consumer value from computerized platforms. Within this extremely controlled and aggressive market, banks & financial organizations need effective software systems to continuously improve customer experience to coordinate their expectations.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global banking ERP software market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global banking ERP software market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global banking ERP software market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed banking ERP software market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

