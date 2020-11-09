Million Wages: Football Stars Still Safe

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Christian Streich has taken his striker Ermedin Demirovic to his chest these days, whose new luxury runabout was on Instgram. It was “naive,” said the trainer, but: “The money he earns can be invested as he pleases. We live in a free country. “

Of course, the clubs know what they pay their footballers and what they can afford. They fear more than ever the effect of such images in the Corona crisis. The millions of star salaries are a big problem considering the financial difficulties that more and more Bundesliga clubs are facing. As employers, however, their hands are tied: Professionals only need to worry about their high income to a limited extent.

“If a footballer is to be afraid of something, then the question: what happens after my current contract expires – or if my club have to file for bankruptcy?” Said Christian Hoefs, employment lawyer at Hengeler Mueller in Frankfurt / Main, the German press agency.

According to Gregor Reiter, Managing Director of the German Football Association (DFVV), most Bundesliga players still have contracts “at the“ pre-Corona ”level, so initially – apart from voluntary salary cuts – for players at least in this relationship has not changed much. “Going forward, a lot will depend on how long fans stay out.” No one can predict that spectators will flock to the stadiums again in droves when they are finally allowed in, “Reiter warned.

Many players earn a million dollar a year salary, even the top stars in double digits. At the start of the pandemic, according to the director general of the DFVV, salary cuts in the teams of players were on average between ten and twenty percent. Given the partial lockdown of ghost games, this development has picked up speed. FC Schalke 04 confirmed last week that they had found “a very good amicable compromise” with the team – valid until the end of the season.

At the same time, some seem reluctant to accept compromises in this economic mix. Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeneß criticized David Alaba’s contract extension: “He has a greedy piranha as an adviser.”

Someone like Alaba will find a club next summer that will reward them handsomely – a million or not. A second division kicker like Marcel Heller, who was no longer employed at Darmstadt 98, had to wait until October before coming to SC Paderborn: “I never thought that I would find myself in the situation.”

In any case, the clubs will not have the longest leverage until the contracts have expired. Christian Seifert, managing director of the German Football League (DFL), said every club would be well advised these days to cut fixed costs – “and that includes staff costs”. Many clubs have long since started on a small scale – with employees only slightly weighing on the budget. Overall, it is difficult. The question of the voluntary lifting of wages would have triggered the revolt of the players at FSV Mainz around Adam Szalai. Exactly how much money has been lost and if it hasn’t already been refunded – most Bundesliga clubs are silent on this.

Staff costs, which have been rising for years, are the main factor in club spending. In the DFL 2020 activity report, we can read that the 18 top division clubs will spend more than 1.4 billion euros on the salaries of their coaches and players during the 2018/19 season.

How to get off this mountain? Fan organizations have long called for a healthy economy. The “salary cap” is also discussed in the LDF working group on “the future of professional football”. This could be against EU law, but there are also reports that invalidate this assumption.

In any case, Seifert had already indicated that he would be the first to go to Brussels because of this: “I am for at least trying this. These limits could apply not only to the sometimes exorbitant salaries of players, but also to consultant fees and transfer fees.

According to Jörg Schmadtke, sporting director of VfL Wolfsburg, the practice always looks like this: “When clubs want to buy a player, they are very happy to lead the pandemic to discuss prices. If they want to sell, then I have the impression that there is no pandemic. “

In the opinion of labor lawyer Hoefs, voluntarily waiving part of the salary is the only way clubs can cut their high staff costs a bit. “Theoretically, clubs only have the option to reverse changes to their current contracts. Fixed-term contracts with football professionals very often do not provide for this possibility, ”explains the business lawyer.

The situation is different when a club – like third division 1. FC Kaiserslautern – goes bankrupt. “The insolvency administrator then has completely different options. So contracts with high salaries are not worth much anymore. The insolvency administrator has a special right of termination, ”Hoefs said.

Can a professional footballer really be sent for short-term work? “In theory, yes, that cannot be ruled out. It would only require that gaming operations be either completely suspended for a period of time or drastically reduced. “