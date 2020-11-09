Smart Glasses Market Report- Includes Dynamics, Products, Application | Seiko Epson, ThirdEye, Vuzix, Amazon

ReportsnReports added Smart Glasses Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Smart Glasses Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Smart Glasses Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3639947

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Seiko Epson

ThirdEye

Vuzix

Amazon

Human Capable

Everysight

EssilorLuxottica

Vigo Technologies

and more…

The public perception of smart glasses has struggled to recover from the high-profile failure of Google Glass in 2014. However, the recent launch of Amazon Echo Frames and Googles purchase of smart glasses maker North in June 2020 suggests Big Tech still sees potential in the technology as a consumer product. Meanwhile, smart glasses have also begun to carve out a niche as a business tool.

There is little to choose between the consumer and enterprise smart glasses segments when it comes to volume of shipments, but the enterprise market generates far greater revenue, equivalent to 80% of the total market in 2019. Enterprise devices cost significantly more than their consumer counterparts, as they typically feature industry-specific capabilities.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of the smart glasses theme.

– It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including up-to-date forecasts for global smart glasses revenues and shipments to 2030.

– The detailed value chain shows where smart glasses fit into the broader Internet of Things ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– With wide-ranging applications, from music streaming to industrial operations, smart glasses have the potential to drive a major change in the way we interact with the world, but the technology is in the early stages of development.

– This report tells you everything you need to know about smart glasses, identifies the leading vendors (as well as those that are lagging behind), and includes new forecasts showing the impact of COVID-19 on sales of these devices.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3639947

Table of Contents

Players

Technology briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies

Consumer electronics sector scorecard

Glossary

Further reading

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology