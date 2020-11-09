Merkel wants to consult Kurz, Macron and the EU on terrorism

After the attacks in Dresden, France and Austria, the issue of Islamist terror has returned to the agenda of European heads of government. A video conference should now provide suggestions for a common approach.

Berlin (AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to speak on Tuesday in a video conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU leaders over joint initiatives against the Islamist terrorism.

Merkel announced it on Monday, according to attendees at the virtual CDU presidium meeting. CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called for an alliance with liberal Islamic forces.

According to this information, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, will also participate in the cycle with Merkel. The subject should then be put forward during the EU’s Council of Interior Ministers on Friday and also debated at the next EU summit.

After the Islamist attacks in Dresden, France and Austria, the Greens and the CSU this weekend presented strategy documents for a stronger approach to Islamist threats. Security authorities regard people as dangerous if they trust politically motivated acts of violence, which can include terrorist attacks. A week ago, a 20-year-old supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization killed four people and injured more than 20 others in Vienna. The assassin was then shot dead by the police.

According to participants in the CDU presidium, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that tackling the danger of Islamist terrorism requires coordinated cooperation between police and security authorities. Important points are also better enforcement of existing laws and the expulsion of people in danger. Emphasis should be placed on radicalization and the situation of offenders in German prisons should be discussed.

In addition, core values ​​must be upheld over and over again, said Kramp-Karrenbauer. He begins by repeatedly teaching young people the basic democratic rules and values ​​of a free society. “There can be no lawless areas in our society in which hatred and intolerance are defended,” said the CDU president. In response to her call for an alliance with liberal Islamic forces, she said, “It cannot be in the interests of moderate Islamic believers that their religion be abused for terrorist purposes.” We must promote an international alliance that promotes a moderate Islam open to the world.