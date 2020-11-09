International

IPhone 12 Pro: high demand and limited supply are driving retailers to increase prices in China

rej November 9, 2020

Consumers who still prefer to pay the official price for the iPhone 12 Pro can turn to Apple’s China website. However, while the other variants ship within five to seven days, the Model 12 Pro takes up to four weeks.

As of yet, Apple has not commented on why so much wait for the iPhone 12 Pro variant, nor has it confirmed sales figures from China. Anyway, the Cupertino giant has already ordered an increase in the production of the devices.

However, this cannot yet be satisfied by the supply chain. The main problem for the company is the lack of chips responsible for managing the power of iPhones.

Market estimates indicate that Apple could sell between 80 million and 85 million devices this year. For 2021, the company can sell up to 240 million units.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.

rej

