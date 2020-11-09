Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition v20.11.1 is coming, what’s new?

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition

AMD offers new graphics drivers, the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition v20.11.1. They offer performance optimizations, but they have bugs.

Available for download, this Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition v20.11.1 features environments optimized for DIRT 5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War games. On the other hand, problems are possible when using the “Enhanced Sync” function. AMD mentions a black screen in some games. Concerns are also raised about using the overlay feature to display performances. You can find all the details at the end of the article.

These drivers are available in two versions (Windows 7 and 10 64-bit). The manufacturer offers a utility with which the operating system and the existing graphics solution are to be recognized. Once downloaded, you will need to run the appropriate package for your configuration and then follow all the instructions on the screen. It is recommended that you restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 11/20/1, release note and link

DIRT 5Assassin’s Creed ValhallaGodfall With Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 11/20.1, a Radeon ™ RX 5700 XT GPU offers on average 7% better FPS performance in Godfall (DX12) at high setting compared to the previous driver iteration, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 , Edition 20.10.1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

known problems

Improved synchronization can result in black screen appearing with some games and system configurations. Users who may have problems with Extended Sync enabled should turn it off as a temporary workaround. The overlay of performance metrics and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock rates for Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. This incorrect reporting will not affect performance or power consumption. Changing the HDMI scaling slider may lock FPS to 30.

Radeon product compatibility

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

Radeon RX 5700 Series GraphicsRadeon R9 Nano Series GraphicsRadeon RX 5600 Series GraphicsRadeon R9 300 Series GraphicsRadeonRX 5500 Series GraphicsRadeon R9 200 Series GraphicsRadeon VIIRadeon R7 300 Series GraphicsRadeon RX Vega Series GraphicsRadeon R7 200 Series GraphicsRadeon Pro 500 Series R5 200 Series HD 40000 Series GraphicsRadeon Radeon Radeon Radeon Radeon Series 85 – HD 8900 Series GraphicsRadeon R9 Fury Series GraphicsRadeon HD 7700 – HD 7900 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon product compatibility

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system manufacturer-specific functions.

Radeon RX 5500M series graphics Radeon R5 M300 series graphics Radeon RX 5300M graphics graphics Radeon R9 M200 graphics graphics Radeon 600 series graphics Radeon R7 M200 graphics Radeon R7 M400 graphics Radeon R5 graphics M200 graphics of the Radeon R9 M300 series of the Radeon HD 8500M series graphics of the HD 7900M series

AMD processors with Radeon Graphics product compatibility

Important note for laptops and All-In-One PCs (AIO)

AMD recommends OEM-provided drivers that have been customized and validated for their system-specific functions and optimizations. If you are having trouble using the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver package downloaded from AMD.com, please install the OEM-provided drivers for full support and compatibility.

DESKTOPMOBILE GraphicsAthlon Mobile processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsAthlon processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsA series and FX processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsRyzen PRO processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsAthlon Mobile processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsAthlon processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsA PROR Rionon processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsA PROR Rionon processors with Radeon Vega GraphicsA R4, R5, R6 or R7 GraphicsAthlon PRO Mobile processors with Radeon Vega graphicsPro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 GraphicsA PRO processors with Radeon GraphicsAthlon APUs with Radeon R3 GraphicsFX APUs with Radeon R7 GraphicsSempron series APUs with Radeon R3 GraphicsE-Series APUs with Radeon R2 GraphicsRadeon HD 8180 – HD 8400 Series Graphics

