Why Hybrid Funds Market Gaining Utmost Traction From Investors? Top Companies Analyzed

Rise in disposable income with growth in economies and individuals with lower risk investing in diversified portfolio are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, several banks & wealth management firms with higher market share create highly competitive environment and stringent regulations toward fund management & investments in the financial industry, which hinder the market growth.

Conversely, growth in awareness regarding investments in developing countries to offer massive investment environment for hybrid funds and rise in preference for balanced funds across the globe are some factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

The global hybrid funds market size is experiencing tremendous growth, and is expected to increase in the future as investors are growing their preference for safe balanced funds. Hybrid funds aim to achieve wealth appreciation in the long-run and generate income in the short-run via a balanced portfolio. The fund is allocated in varying proportions in equity and debt, on the basis of investment objectives of the fund. Moreover, hybrid funds focus to achieve a long-term appreciation of wealth and create short-term income through a diversified portfolio.

Companies Analyzed:

Major players analyzed include DSPIM, FMR LLC, The Vanguard Group, Inc., J.P. Morgan & Co., Citigroup Inc., PIMCO, Edelweiss Broking Limited, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ETFS Management (AUS) Limited, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Wellington Management Company, and Charles Schwab Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The effect of the virus on the economy and financial markets has severely affected all forms of investment funds, except gold funds in the market.

Moreover, debt fund has become negative as the pandemic expands as a result Franklin Templeton had closed six of its debt fund schemes, owing to liquidity crisis in the debt market, such as bonds, government securities, and bank bonds.

New schemes to tackle with lower interest rates:

As debt and government securities depend on interest rates, recent lower rates triggered, as the pandemic has affected many hybrid and debt funds’ performance. To tackle such lower interest rates, Groupama Asset Management, headquartered in Paris, launched its new bond fund, named G Fund Hybrid Corporate Bonds IC to counter low interest environment across the globe, which could help in attracting investors during COVID-19 outbreak.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global hybrid funds market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global hybrid funds market share.

The current hybrid funds market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global hybrid funds market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed hybrid funds market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Regions Covered:

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa.

