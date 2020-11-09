Automotive Lighting Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth Opportunities By 2026 | Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips

The Automotive Lighting Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research, presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere.

Global automotive lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of consumer preference and lifestyles giving rise to greater adoption for innovative and advanced lighting systems.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Valeo; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; OSRAM GmbH; STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; ZKW; Continental AG; Grupo Antolin; Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Varroc Group; Lumax Industries; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG among others

This Research Report Covers:

The study of the global Automotive Lighting market size, with its sub-segments

To analyse the amount and value of the global Automotive Lighting market, depending on key regions

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Automotive Lighting Market The North American Automotive Lighting Market The European Automotive Lighting Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

Key Market Segmentation

By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting, PC Lighting, LCV Lighting), Adaptive Lighting (Front Adaptive Lighting, Rear Adaptive Lighting, Ambient Lighting), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV, EV, Two-Wheelers), EV Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), EV Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting), Two-Wheeler Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Product Scale (OEMs, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Lighting Market Size

2.2 Automotive Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Lighting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Lighting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Lighting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Lighting Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Lighting Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.2 Global Automotive Lighting Breakdown Data by End User

Automotive Lighting market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value

Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Automotive Lighting market

Automotive Lighting market segmentation on the basis type, function, application, backing material, technology and geography (country-wise) has been provided

Automotive Lighting market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

Automotive Lighting market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation

Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled

Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Automotive Lighting market are also profiled

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

