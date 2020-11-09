End of a presidency – what happens to Trump?

Washington (AP) – Self-confidence is a part of every election campaign, and if Donald Trump isn’t lacking in something, then it is.

Even by his standards, the US president leaned far out the window when he said he was going to run against “the worst candidate” of all time. What if he loses to Democrat Joe Biden? “Maybe I will have to leave the country,” laughed the Republican in mid-October. Trump still resists admitting his loss to Biden. In all likelihood, however, he will have to leave the White House on January 20. What happens to Trump after this? His opponents would like to see the 74-year-old in court.

TRUMP REMAINS A POWERFUL FORCE

It is predictable that Trump – who has always emphasized that he is not a professional politician – could disappear from Washington, but not into oblivion. “Trump will likely prove to be more resilient than expected and will almost certainly remain a powerful and disruptive force in American life,” the New York Times wrote.

Trump may have been rejected, Trumpism, his ideology, is not a thing of the past. The rumbling president won more than 70 million votes in the election, almost one in two voters wished him a second term. In a pre-election poll by the Washington Examiner, 38 percent of supporters of its Republicans were in favor of running for president again if defeated. Legally, there is nothing against, if he wants to run again in 2024.

Trump should continue to garner attention through his Twitter account with over 88 million subscribers, which is his private account. After four years of continuous shooting at @realdonaldtrump, it’s predictable that Trump will continue to comment on world events via tweets in the future – after all, he did so before his presidency.

THE “CRIMINAL REGISTER”

Legally, things could get uncomfortable for Trump after he was forced out of the White House. In anticipation of Trump’s defeat, the Washington Post went to the trouble of compiling “a criminal record for a former president” before the election. The newspaper cited as possible charges, among other things, violations of laws on campaign finance, corruption and obstruction of justice. The latter is primarily aimed at investigations into Russia by FBI Special Investigator Robert Mueller.

NO IMMUNITY AFTER LEAVING THE OFFICE

Mueller found no evidence of secret deals between the Trump camp and Russian officials before the 2016 election. However, he did not expressly exonerate Trump of the obstruction of justice allegation. In his final report from March of last year, Mueller made it clear that charges could not be brought against a president during his tenure. But he also wrote that “a president has no immunity after leaving office”.

COULD AWARD TO PAY?

Trump called the investigation into Russia a “witch hunt.” He is likely to react in the same way if he is prosecuted after leaving the White House. During the Mueller Inquiry, Trump wrote on Twitter in June 2018: “As many legal scholars have said, I have an absolute right to forgive myself, but why should I do this if I have nothing hurt? ” Whether Trump is actually allowed to do this is controversial – if he took such a step in his final weeks in office, it would be a first in U.S. history.

NIXON BLANKO CHECK

It is true that President Richard Nixon also received a blank criminal check for his stint at the White House, which ended with his resignation due to the Watergate affair: the pardon applied “to all crimes against the United States that he, Richard Nixon, in the period from January 20, 1969 to August 9, 1974 committed or could have committed or in which he could have participated ”. It was not delivered by Nixon himself, but by his incumbent successor, former Vice President Gerald Ford.

THE SELF-PEGAL HOOK

Former prosecutor Elie Honig said in a July comment for CNN that a Trump self-pardon is unlikely to last. “But there’s almost no downside for Trump to at least try to see if it holds up. A weak shield is better than no shield at all, at least for someone for whom self-protection is more important than the rule of law. “

Even if Trump got away with it, self-forgiveness would have a catch: it would only apply to federal offenses. For example, she would have no influence on the proceedings at the Manhattan prosecution, which, among other things, deals with Trump’s finances. Among other things, prosecutors have asked for his tax documents, which Trump has resisted publication for years. Critics are convinced he has something to hide.

BACK TO SOURCES?

Professionally, Trump could go back to his roots: he could have a TV show again, as a reality TV star he had been very successful. It has also been speculated on several occasions that Trump could run his own station after his political engagement. Most importantly, he could take over the leadership of the Trump organization, which is primarily active in the real estate industry and, among other things, operates hotels and golf courses.

After his electoral victory in 2016, Donald Trump handed over the management of the corporate conglomerate to his sons Eric and Donald Junior. He remained the owner, although he promised to “completely isolate himself” from his business. Critics accused him of conflicts of interest – and accused him of taking advantage of the presidency. These allegations should not end with the departure of Trump from office.

HOW TRUMP COLLECTS FROM THE TAX PAYER

“In his first month in office, Trump has used his power to funnel millions of American taxpayers – and his political supporters – into his own business,” the Washington Post wrote shortly before the election. An example: During the president’s meeting with then-Japanese government chief Shinzo Abe in the spring of 2018, Trump’s vacation home, Mar-a-Lago, Florida, gave the U.S. government $ 13,700 (11,580 euros) for the rooms, $ 16,500 for food and wine and I charged $ 6,000 for flowers.

The Washington Post reported that since Trump took office, his company has raised at least $ 2.5 million from the U.S. government. In addition, there would be at least $ 5.6 million for his campaign team’s events in his field – money that would go to Trump’s business. It may not be a criminal offense, but it is still morally questionable. According to a Washington Post tally, Trump visited his clubs and hotels more than 280 times during his first term. Trump told “The Hill” newspaper ahead of the 2016 election that if he won, he would hardly have time to leave the White House because of all the work.

BILLION LOSSES FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE?

Trump has always denied that he would benefit from his office – on the contrary. He claimed his political engagement cost him billions of dollars due to lost income. “It doesn’t make any difference that I lost two billion dollars, five billion dollars or less,” Trump said in October 2019. “I’m doing this for the country. I do it for people. “At that point, after a storm of outrage, Trump had just had to officially declare his intention to hold the G7 summit at one of his hotels in Florida.

WHY TRUMPS ASSETS HAVE DECREASED

In fact, according to September’s Forbes magazine estimates, Trump’s fortune has grown from $ 3.1 billion to $ 2.5 billion in one year. On the “Forbes” list of the 400 richest Americans, Trump went from the 275th to the 352nd. However, “Forbes” does not view Trump’s commitment as president as the reason for this development – but the corona pandemic, which is the value of office buildings, hotels and resorts.