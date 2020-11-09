Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro 5G: possible launch prices appear on the run

Apparently, the official launch of the new Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G is closer than imagined. Indeed, the amount of rumors and speculation surrounding the devices has increased dramatically over the past few weeks.

Recently we saw that all of the specifications and even the official images of TENAA ended up being released in China. Now, sources with direct links to Xiaomi’s supply chain have released what are considered official prices for the phones.

From the Redmi Note 9 5G, the middleman will cost only 1000 yuan, or about R $ 811 in direct conversion and without Brazilian taxes. This price follows a guideline from Xiaomi that foresees the launch of an extremely affordable 5G smartphone by the end of 2020.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G variant is expected to cost around 1,500 yuan (~ R $ 1,217). In large part, this steep price takes into account the presence of the Snapdragon 750G processor, which is more expensive than the MediaTek Dimensity 800U used in the standard variant.

Another differential of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the 6.67-inch screen with an FHD + resolution and a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. However, the simpler variant tends to have a 5000 mAh battery, ie higher than the 4720. mAh of the Pro model.

Finally, the main camera of the Note 9 Pro 5G has a main sensor of 108 MP, well above the 48 MP of the simpler model. As of yet, Xiaomi has yet to reveal the release date of the devices. Even so, there’s a chance it will happen later this month.

What did you think of the prices of the Redmi Note 9 family? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.