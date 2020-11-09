Nagorno-Karabakh war zone reports dozen dead soldiers

Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on for weeks. Today, the number of soldiers killed has continued to increase. At the same time, there is uncertainty about which weapons will be used in combat.

Yerevan / Baku (dpa) – The South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh has again lost dozens of soldiers in the ongoing fighting with Azerbaijan.

The number of people killed rose from 44 to 1,221, as authorities in the disputed region announced on Monday. The Nagorno-Karabakh rulers accused Azerbaijan of continuing to fire heavily on the capital Stepanakert – including with banned cluster munitions.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in Baku denied these allegations. Baku does not provide any information on losses in the armed forces due to censorship rules during the war.

The situation around the strategically important town of Shusha was also unclear. Azerbaijan announced on Sunday that it had recaptured the city. Armenia dismissed this as a hoax. Shusha is considered a key city, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities themselves have announced that their loss will ultimately mean defeat in the struggle for the entire region.

Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh has continued since September 27. Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. Azerbaijan can refer to its “brother state” Turkey in the conflict. Russia, in turn, is Armenia’s protective power.