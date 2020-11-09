Construction Management Software Market Research, Business Opportunities with New Players – BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; PlanGrid, Inc.; Procore Technologies

All the data and information covered here helps businesses in refining their strategic decision making. Remarkable industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets required for successful business growth can be gained with this best market research report. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are signified very properly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. Businesses can achieve current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry with this market research report.

Construction management software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on construction management software market provides analysis and insights regarding factor such as increasing requirement of large scale project management.

North America will dominate the construction management software market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the market is expected to be caused due to the high volume of construction projects in the region, whereas Asia-Pacific will witness its growth rate due to the increasing number of construction projects in China and India.

Key Players

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; PlanGrid, Inc.; Procore Technologies, Inc.; Sage Group plc; Trimble Navigation Limited; Viewpoint, Inc.; Oracle; BrickControl.com; BuildStar Technologies, Inc.; Buildtools Inc; CATCloud.; e-Builder Inc,; eSUB Inc.; Jonas Construction Software Inc; Systemates, Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; Buildertrend; CMiC.; ConstructConnect; Odoo S.A

Segmentation of Construction Management Software Market:

By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Builders and Contractors, Construction Managers, Engineers and Architects)

Construction Management Software Regional Analysis Includes:

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

