Digital Payment Market Research Report – Observational Studies with Key Vendors like Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc.,

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key market players in the global Digital Payment market

Google,

Amazon.com, Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

Mastercard,

Visa,

First Data Corporation,

PayPal,

Worldpay, LLC,

Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc., Chetu Inc., Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc, Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc, Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline.

Major Segmentation: Digital Payment Market

By Type Solutions Payment Gateway Solutions Payment Processing Solutions Payment Wallet Solutions Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions Point of Sale Solutions (POS) Services Professional Services Consulting Services System Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance Services Managed Services

By Deployment Mode On-Premises Cloud

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Telecom & Information Technology (IT) Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare Media & Entertainment Others



Global Digital Payment Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

