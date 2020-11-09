Moto G Stylus 2021 has design and specs confirmed on leak

After presenting the new Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power to the world, everything indicates that Motorola is preparing to further expand its family of mid-size smartphones.

Indeed, well-known and trusted Evan Blass this weekend released the first specifications of the Moto G Stylus 2021. The device is expected to launch in the United States with this name, while in the rest of the world it may be called Moto G Pro.

Its numbering is XT2115, and the Moto G Stylus 2021’s screen will be larger than that of its predecessor, as it goes from 6.41 inches to 6.81 “and has FHD + resolution. See below for a image published through the pourer:

As for processing, the Moto G Stylus 2021 uses the Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is expected to work with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device should also support MicroSD card and Motorola logo fingerprint reader.

The rear also has four cameras, with the main sensor having 48 MP and accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and two other 2 MP sensors for macro shots and the depth effect. The selfie camera has an additional 16 MP.

Finally, the device has a 4000 mAh battery, an improved stylus and native Android 10 with the manufacturer’s proprietary interface. As of today, Motorola has yet to confirm when the new Moto G Stylus 2021 will be officially announced.

What did you think of the specifications of the new intermediary? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.