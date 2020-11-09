Intel graphics driver Windows 10 DCH 27.20.100.8935 coming what’s new?

Intel releases new graphics drivers, Intel Graphics Drivers Windows 10 DCH 27.20.100.8935. They improve the performance of some apps and fix issues with multiple games.

These drivers are available for download. The Intel graphics drivers Windows 10 DCH 27.20.100.8935 offer performance optimizations. They particularly affect Google’s Chrome browser when playing video content on YouTube.

At the same time, the processor giant fixes a crash problem with Crysis Remastered. We also have fixes for minor graphical anomalies that occur on PGA Tour 2K21, Doom Eternal (Vulkan), and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (DX12).

Fixed issues with the Iris Xe Graphics iGPUs and Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), Civilization 6: Gathering Storm (DX12), Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (DX12) and Forza Horizon 4 titles.

These graphics drivers are only intended for Windows 10 64-bit configurations. For the installation you have to download and unzip the zip archive. Then just follow all the instructions that appear on the screen after launching the executable. A restart of the PC is required for the changes and modifications to take effect.

There are also several known and uncorrected problems. See the end of the article for details.

Intel Graphics Drivers Windows 10 DCH 27.20.100.8935, release note and link

Information Supported Product Download

Name: Intel Graphics Driver Windows 10 27.20.100.8935

Developer: Intel

Environments:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Fall Creator Update (1709) April 2018 Update (1803) October 2018 Update (1809) May 2019 Update (1903) November 2019 Update (1909) May 2020 Update (2004) October 2020 Update (20H2)

Content:

IMPROVEMENTS:

Performance improvements when using Chrome YouTube Media Playback.

IMPORTANT QUESTIONS RESOLVED:

Crysis Remastered may crash on loading into gameplay on the desktop. Minor graphical anomalies on PGA Tour 2K21, Doom Eternal (Vulkan), World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (DX12). Intermittent crash or hang in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), Civilization 6: Gathering Storm (DX12) Benchmark, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (DX12), Forza Horizon 4 on Iris Xe Graphics.

CONTENT OF THE PACKAGE:

– Intel graphics driver

– Intel Audio Driver 10.26.0.9 (6th generation and related Pentium Silver and Celeron processors)

– Intel Audio Driver 10.27.0.9 (7th, 8th, 9th, 10th generation)

– Intel Audio Driver 11.1.0.17 (10th generation with Iris Plus graphics)

– Intel Audio Driver 11.2.0.4 (Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology)

– Intel Media SDK runtime (10.0.0.042)

– Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL drivers

– Intel Graphics Command Center

– Vulkan Runtime Installer

– Intel Graphics Installer (1.7.125)

– OneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

– Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for the OneAPI Level Zero specification

KNOWN PROBLEMS:

– Iris Xe graphics: Intermittent crashes or hangings may occur. Hunt: Showdown, Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege (DX11), Dark Souls III, Tom Clancys Division 2 (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Vulkan)), Assassins Credo Valhalla (DX12), Dirt 5 ( DX12), Guard Dogs: (Legion), Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Call of Duty: Cold War of the Black Ops (DX12) DX12).

– Iris Xe graphics: Minor graphical anomalies can appear in Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12) (if tessellation is enabled), Hitman 2 (DX12), Battlefield V (DX12), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan) and World of Warcraft (DX12), Star Wars Battlefront 2 (DX12).

– Iris Plus graphics and higher: Minor graphic anomalies can be observed in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11), Baldur’s Gate 3 (volcano), Yakuza like a dragon, Microsoft Flight Simulator,

– During the system shutdown (Iris Xe Graphics), flickering may occur on an external monitor with HDR enabled.

– The self-updating of the control panel may be deactivated if you unplug or unplug the power cord during video playback (Iris Xe Graphics).

– In ARK: Survival Evolved (DX11) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), minor graphical anomalies may occur when sharpening is enabled in the Intel Graphics Command Center for Iris Xe graphics.

Platforms:

6th generation Intel (R) Core (TM) processor family (codename Skylake) Intel (R) Core (TM) 7th generation processor family (codenamed Kaby Lake) Intel (R) Core (TM) 8th generation processor family (codenamed Kaby Lake-) R, Coffee Lake) Intel (R) Core (TM) processor family of the 9th generation (code name Coffee Lake-R) Intel (R) Core (TM) processor family of the 10th generation (code name Ice Lake) Intel (R) Core (TM) processor with Intel (R) Hybrid Technology (codenamed Lakefield) 11th Generation Intel (R) Core (TM) processor family (codenamed Tiger Lake) Amber LakeApollo LakeGemini LakeWhiskey LakeComet Lake