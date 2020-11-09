Löw before the end of the year: “We are on the right track”

Leipzig (AP) – Joachim Löw sees a lot of work ahead of the European Football Championship next summer.

“We are on the right path. But we still have a long way to go if we are to get to the point where we are again a serious contender for everyone at the European Championships ”, said the national coach in an interview with“ Sportbuzzer ”. “You have to remember that we were down at the end of 2018 and how long it took other nations to get out of a valley,” said the 60-year-old before the trio against Czech Republic, l ‘Ukraine and Spain at the end of the difficult 2020 international match.

England, Spain, Italy or Holland would have needed four to eight years for their upheaval. By comparison, two years after the World Cup disaster in Russia, the national team has “already taken a very big step.” Löw sees the development as positive despite recent criticism of defensive behavior and nine goals conceded in five games. “It makes me confident because we have already shown very good approaches in the way we want to play. Our players deserve our belief. And we do. No ifs and buts, ”Loew said.

After four draws in five games during the difficult Corona year, Löw is hoping for a satisfactory end in terms of results. However, setbacks are always possible with the young team. “Of course wins are important now. Of course, we still make a lot of mistakes. Making mistakes is important in learning the right lessons. In addition to our established pillars like Manuel Neuer or Toni Kroos, we have hungry young players with huge potential, ”Löw said.

After the test against the Czech Republic on November 11 and the conclusion in the Nations League on the 14 of the month, both in Leipzig, as well as the match in Sevilla against Spain, the DFB-Elf are entering a four-month winter break. The next international matches aren’t expected until the end of March, when World Cup qualifying kicks off with another three-pack. In the ME, postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic, the selection of Löw will meet France, Portugal and Hungary or Iceland in Munich in June.