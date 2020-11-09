Coiled Tubing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware MarketStudyReport.com Adds New Report Coiled Tubing Market 2020 – 2026 research report providing information and data By Service, Drilling, By Application, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast spreading across 580 Pages with table and figures in it.

Global Coiled Tubing Market will witness an annual deployment of over 2,500 coiled tubing units by 2026. Shifting focus toward the adoption of new drilling techniques to stimulate well operations will positively influence industry growth over the forecast period.

Significant speed and increased efficiency across drilling operations with economic benefits will favour the global coiled tubing market growth. Growing focus towards the development of new hydrocarbon energy resources will further accelerate its deployment significantly. Moreover, the drilling technology advancements along with the exploration and production of deep-water wells is anticipated to augment the demand for coiled tubing drilling services in the forthcoming years.

Some major findings of the coiled tubing market report include:

– Ability to perform multiple operation at a same time under variable pressure conditions stimulates the demand for coiled tubing across the globe

– Increasing E&P investments across both onshore and offshore applications is anticipated to uplift the market growth.

– Major players operating across the coiled tubing market includes, Halliburton, Weatherford, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Limited, Trican amongst other.

– Rapid mobilization, less operational time and downhole operations on live wells will complement the adoption of coiled tubing on a global scale.

– Increasing focus on shale oil exploration in North America will stimulate the market demand.

– Growing penetration of mature oil fields will stimulate the deployment of coiled tubing during the well interventions.

– Declining production from shallow water seabeds will drive the product installation

– Growing R&D activities to reduce the drilling technology cost will spur the coiled tubing demand

The demand for coiled tubing across onshore application will witness a substantial surge with growing concerns towards enhancing the ongoing production index. In addition, soaring E&P investments to exploit unconventional hydrocarbon resources will augment the technology deployment over the forecast period.

Increasing energy requirement with the growing penetration of the mature oil fields will drive the global coiled tubing market. Rising penetration of mature shallow water projects coupled with declining technology cost will further stimulate the product adoption over the forecast timeline.

The Middle East & Africa coiled tubing market will witness growth on account of rising investments towards enhancing the production of mature oil fields. In addition, technological advancement to effectively perform the various well intervention operations with high safety index will further spur the CT demand across the region. Moreover, adoption of economical oilfield technologies in order to raise the oil production index will drive the business outlook.

Table of content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimates & forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Coiled tubing market 360 degree synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Service trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Coiled Tubing Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.1.1 Blowout Preventer Systems and Well Control Rule (published in the Federal register April 29, 2016)

3.4.1.2 Well Control Final Rule Fact sheet

3.4.1.3 Oil and Gas Extraction Effluent Guidelines

3.4.1.4 Underground Injection Control (UIC)

3.4.2 UK

3.4.3 Australia

3.4.3.1 NOPSEMA

3.4.4 Brazil

3.4.5 China

3.4.6 India

3.4.7 Saudi Arabia

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Upsurge in production of unconventional energy resource

3.5.1.2 Increasing investments in offshore oil & gas industry

3.5.1.3 Rising focus toward development of mature oil fields

Coiled Tubing (CT) is a cost effective solution for numerous well workover and intervention applications, which can continuously circulate through the tubing, and the CT pressure control equipment used in treating live wells. The tool string at the bottom of the coil is called as Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA). It can be a simple jetting nozzle to pump chemicals or cement through the coil or large string of logging tools. The coiled tube is straightened before being inserted into a wellbore and is re-spooled back onto the reel after completion of the operation in the wellbore. Key coiled tubing service categories include well intervention services, including well completion &well cleaning, and CT drilling among others. Some of the key uses of CT include circulation, pumping, logging, perforation, and production.

