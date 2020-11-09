Global wire mesh netting machine market to amass commendable gains by 2026

According to credible estimates, the global wire mesh netting machine market is expected to register substantial growth by the year 2026. Escalating investments by public and private entities towards infrastructural development along with growing manufacturing sector are major factors driving the wire mesh netting machine market growth. Wire mesh nets are used in various industries such as construction, chemical, food, automotive, and oil & gas among others.

Increasing concerns pertaining to safety and security of personal space is aiding the market expansion. Wire mesh are used to screen out insects, offer protection from vandalism, and are used to manufacture animal cages. For instance, in agriculture sector wire mesh nets are used to safeguard agricultural fields from potential threats by various pests and animals, whereas in in oil & gas industries they are used as a filter to remove waste particles from oil products. Thus, aforementioned factors are stimulating the wire mesh netting machines industry outlook. However, wire mesh netting machines are relatively expensive and require high maintenance, which may inhibit the market growth.

Speaking of product type, the wire mesh netting machine market is bifurcated into gabion net machine, chain link fence machine, hexagonal wire machine, and others. The chain link machine segment is poised to amass significant gains in the subsequent years. Chain link fences are not only affordable but also have low maintenance requirements. They are easy to clean as well as provide safety without compromising on visibility, which in turn is contributing towards the popularity of the chain link fence machine across the globe. However, chain link fencing fails to provide privacy and strength, which may hinder the segmental growth.

On the other hand, gabion net machine market segment is presumed to expand significantly during the estimated timeframe. Gabions are used extensively to provide protection from landslides and boulders. These products are also used to stabilize slopes that have seepage issues and non-cohesive soils. Thus, increasing utilization of such fences for environment protection from landslides and boulders are fueling the wire mesh netting machine market share from gabion net machines. However, high costs and complex installation processes associated with gabion fences may impede the market growth.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the wire mesh netting machine market is classified into food, industry, agriculture, and other segment. The wire mesh netting machine market from food industry application will witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Wire mesh are widely used on conveyor belts for a number of processes, such as frying, drying, etc., in the food industry. The wired mesh nets offer durability and are easy to clean. Moreover, wire mesh helps protect food storage units from rats and rodents. Hence, growing demand for wire mesh in tandem with flourishing food sector are favoring the market outlook.

As per the regional analysis, the wire mesh netting machine market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is presumed to emerge as a lucrative growth avenue for wire mesh netting machine industry owing to booming agriculture sector in countries such as China and India. Rapid industrialization and rising infrastructural development are also augmenting the demand for wire mesh across the region.

The prominent companies operating in the wire mesh netting machine market are R. S. Engineering Works, Pinak International, Kohlheshwari, Anping County Yongchang, Hebei Sade Machine Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Candid, Hebei Jiake Welding Equipment, Ishwar Industries, Viral Industries, Hari Engineering Works, and S.S Engineering Works.

