🔎 Quantum Mechanics – Definitions and Explanations

Basic terms quantum state (In quantum mechanics, the state of a system describes all aspects of the physical system. It is represented by a mathematical object that gives the maximum …) · Overlay (In quantum mechanics the principle of overlay indicates that the same quantum state can have several values ​​for a certain observable quantity (spin, position, momentum, etc.).) Observable (In the formalism of quantum mechanics a measuring operation (i.e. determining the value or a value interval of a physical parameter or more generally …) Entanglement Measurement · Uncertainty principle · Correspondence (Correspondence is an exchange of mail that generally extends over a long period of time. The term refers to personal rather than administrative mail exchange.) · Duality · Decoherence experiments Young’s slits (Young’s slits are the subject of a Physics experiment carried out in 1801 by Thomas Young q What has been heard is to shine light on two small holes (or slits). The light is then collected on a screen ….) · Stern and Gerlach experiment · Schrödinger’s cat (The Schrödinger’s cat experiment was presented by physicist Erwin Schrödinger in 1935 to …) Quantum Eraser EPR Paradox (The EPR Paradox, short for Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen Paradox, is a thought experiment developed by Albert Einstein, Boris Podolsky and Nathan Rosen, whose …) Quantum teleportation (teleportation) quantum is a quantum communication protocol that consists in transferring the quantum state of one system to another similar system to transfer and …) · Aspect experiment formalism Bra-Ket-Notation (The Bra-Ket-Notation was introduced by Paul Dirac to facilitate the writing of the equations of quantum mechanics, but also to the vector aspect of …) to emphasize. Schrödinger’s equation (The Schrödinger equation, which the Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger drafted in 1925, is a basic equation. In non-relativistic quantum physics. It describes the development of a …) · Density matrix (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as a reference. The body. ..) · Schrödinger’s · Heisenberg · Representation of the interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action, which requires coming into contact with …) Statistics (Statistics is at the same time a formal science, a method and a technique. It comprises the collection, analysis, interpretation of data and …) Maxwell-Boltzmann · Exchange · Fermi-Dirac · Fermion (There are two main classes of elementary particles: fermions and bosons. Fermions are particles with a half-integer Spin (i.e. multiples of 1/2):. ..) ·

Bose-Einstein · Boson (Bosons represent a class of particles that have special symmetry properties when particles are exchanged: a system of …) Advanced theories Quantum field theory (quantum field theory is the application of the concepts of quantum physics to fields. Result of relativistic quantum mechanics, their interpretation as …) Axioms of Wightman Quantum Electrodynamics (Relativistic Quantum Electrodynamics is a physical theory that aims to combine electromagnetism with quantum mechanics using a formalism …) Quantum Chromodynamics (Quantum Chromodynamics, acronym QCD from the English Quantum ChromoDynamics a physical theory that describes the strong interaction, …) Quantum Gravity (La Quantum Gravity is the branch of theoretical physics that tries to unite quantum mechanics and general relativity.) Feynman diagram (A Feynman diagram is t a symbolic Representation that enables calculations in quantum perturbation field theory. These representations, invented by Feynman in …) Interpretations of the measurement problem

Copenhagen · Set (In set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a set that can be understood as one …) · Hidden variables · Transaction · Multiple worlds · Stories consistent logic (logic (from the Greek logikê, derived from logos (λόγος), a term coined by Xenocrates, which means both reason, language and argumentation) is in one …) Quantum reduction through observation (L ‘observation is the action of the careful monitoring of Phenomena without wanting to modify them, using means of investigation and investigation …) (conscious) physicists Planck · de Broglie · Schrödinger · Heisenberg · Bohr · Pauli Born Dirac von Neumann Einstein Böhm Feynman Everett Penrose

Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) is etymologically the “science of nature”. In the general sense and …), which is intended to study and describe fundamental phenomena when working in physical systems, in particular at the atomic and subatomic level. It is also the part of physics in which Planck’s constant occurs (In physics, Planck’s constant, notated h, is a constant used to describe the size of quanta. It plays a central role in quantum mechanics, and it was also named after the physicist Max Planck.).

It was developed at the beginning of the 20th century (a century is now a period) (in geometry the development of a plane curve is the location of its centers of curvature. It can also be called the envelope of …) of a hundred years. The word comes from the Latin saeculum, i, which means race, generation. It then indicated the duration of a human generation and was 33 years 4 months (hence the age of …) used by a dozen American and European physicists to solve various problems that classical physics could not explain, such as: B. Radiation (radiation, synonymous with radiation in physics, denotes the process of emission or transmission of energy, in which a particle is involved.) The black body (In physics, a black body describes an ideal object, its electromagnetic spectrum depends only on its temperature. In practice, such a material object does not exist, but it represents an idealized case that serves as a reference for the …), the photoelectric effect electrical or the existence of spectral lines.

During this development mechanics (in everyday language, mechanics is the domain of machines, engines, vehicles, components (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, …), in short, …) Quantum proved itself in the Results and in various applications to be very fruitful. In particular, it allowed the mystery of the structure of the atom (an atom (ancient Greek ἄτομος) to be cleared up [atomos]”That cannot be divided”) is the smallest part of a simple body that can chemically bond with another. That …), and more generally it turned out to be the general framework for describing the behavior of elementary particles, right down to the basis of modern physics. Theory (the word theory comes from the Greek word theorein, which means “contemplating, observing, investigating”) was added later. In everyday language, a theory is an idea or speculative knowledge, often …) Quantum of fields that are more suitable for describing the behavior of matter (matter is the substance of which every body is made up, a tangible reality The three most common states are the solid state, the liquid state, the gas state. occupied …) animated at a speed (we distinguish 🙂 close to that of light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye are visible, i.e. included in lengths …).

Quantum mechanics is fraught with profound conceptual difficulties, and its physical interpretation is not yet unanimous in the scientific community (A scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of a science or sciences and who l devotes himself to the study of a field with rigor and … .). Among these concepts we can use the wave duality (a wave is the propagation of a perturbation which, when passing through it, produces a reversible variation in local physical properties. It transports …) particles, the amplitude (in this simple equation of wave 🙂 the probability (The probability (from the Latin probabilitas) is an evaluation of the probable character of an event. In mathematics, the study of …), quantum entanglement or even nonlocality.