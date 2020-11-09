Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027 – Illumina, QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Genomic Health and Caris Life Sciences

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Tumor profiling services use a variety of methods for the examination of patient’s tumor. Some utilize next generation DNA sequencing or RNA sequencing, while others analyze protein expression. Multiple technologies are used to provide very specific information about the molecular and genetic makeup of the tumor. Tumor profiling companies utilize various methods to examine the biopsy sample, and return information about the genes altered in the cancer cells.

The cancer/tumor profiling market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing number of new cancer cases, rising utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling, and availability of funding for cancer research. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the emerging nations and the technological advancements, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic tests are likely to develop innovative products.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. QIAGEN

3. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

4. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

5. Genomic Health

6. Caris Life Sciences

7. Helomics Corp.

8. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

9. Oxford Gene Technology

10. Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.

The Final Report Will Include the Impact of COVID – 19 Analysis in Cancer/Tumor Profiling Industry.

Scope of Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

