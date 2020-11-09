Industries
Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Research Report 2020 | Northwest Pipe, Energex Tube (JMC), Tenaris, SANDVIK, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Continental Alloys & Services, and more
The latest research report on the “OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market report are: Northwest Pipe, Energex Tube (JMC), Tenaris, SANDVIK, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Continental Alloys & Services
The report covers various aspects of the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Northwest Pipe, Energex Tube (JMC), Tenaris, SANDVIK, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Continental Alloys & Services
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market
- Stakeholders in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Casing, Tubing, Line Pipe, Drill Pipe
OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Onshore, Offshore
OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market
- Major Developments in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market
- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028