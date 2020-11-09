📰 Prostate Cancer Gaining Ground: Take Up Arms!

By Pauline Navals, PhD student in chemistry

“Whoever fights can lose, but whoever doesn’t fight has already lost *”. In 2019, prostate cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

Pauline Navals, PhD student in chemistry.

Photo courtesy of Pauline Navals



Every day (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights when the rays of the sun light up …) eleven men lose their lives (life is the name given 🙂 in the face of this scourge, but known to be slow and forgiving. Unfortunately prostate cancer (prostate cancer is a common cancer that affects the prostate and therefore only occurs in men) exists in many forms. One of them is particularly aggressive and does not respond to attacks by die-hard scientists. Worse, it is persistent and often occurs when the cancer (cancer is a disease characterized by abnormally large cell proliferation in normal tissues of the organism, such as …) is believed to have been defeated. .

An army of researchers from Professor Robert Day’s laboratory, of which I am a member, have been fighting for a decade (a decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words “ten” and “year”) the goal of a Find effective treatment. And we finally have a plan of attack. A few years ago we developed a molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and represents the smallest amount …) that can block the progression of tumors and this in all stages the disease (the disease is a change in the functions or health of a living organism, animal or plant). However, this molecule is mostly natural. On the one hand, this function makes it very effective and with almost no side effects, on the other hand, it is fragile and can be easily disposed of by the human body (the human body is the physical structure of a person). In order to become a real weapon of destruction in the face of cancer, one needs (The needs are at the level of the interaction between the individual and the environment. It is often a division of human needs into three …). rise in rank (the word note has several meanings :)! It has to stay in traffic long enough (Road traffic (Anglicism: road traffic) is the movement of motor vehicles on a street.) Blood, the whole (The whole, understood as a set of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or universe. ) undamaged and released to tumors. On February 14, 2019, we presented a method to meet these three criteria in the journal Scientific Reports. In short, a 3-in-1 method.

Mechanism of action of an innovative 3-in-1 method against prostate cancer.

A) The drug (A drug is a substance or composition with curative, preventive or administered properties …) associated with the carrier (A carrier runs a trading company that specializes in the transportation of people, goods, funds or energy . It is a regulated profession in most countries.) Albumin Traverse (A sleeper is a fundamental element of the railroad. It is a part that is laid across the line under the rails to maintain it. …) the human body and the journey (A journey is a journey to a more or less distant point for personal (tourism) or professional (business) purposes. The journey is …) through traffic blood.

B) In the vicinity of the prostate and cancer cells, the connection between the drug and its transporter is recognized and then broken by the substance T.

C and D) The drug can finally do its job alone and at tumor level and attack the cancer. Figure produced on Biorender.com



To understand it, you should know that in the blood (blood is a liquid connective tissue formed by free populations of cells, of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most …) there are large numbers (La Der The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of large molecules. Albumin is one of them, and its role is simple. It transports other, much smaller molecules through the circulation without which they would be eliminated. Let us imagine for a moment (The moment denotes the smallest element of time. The moment is not a time interval. It can therefore not be regarded as a duration.) We can do that instead of these small molecules, ours hang there. It would be able to travel through the human body without ever being degraded or eliminated. But how can you be sure that it is at the level of the tumors? In addition to a transporter, we need a control system.

When the cancer gets to the prostate it starts making a substance called substance T and we know how to use it. We have developed a chemical bond that can bind the drug to its transporter albumin, but can also be broken by substance T. Thus, the molecule can move safely in the human body and can only be released when it approaches its target. We tested all of this and it works (walking (pleonasm walking is also often used) is a natural mode of locomotion. It consists of a …)! Our molecule stays in circulation for almost 19 days. It penetrates tumors without encountering any obstacles and stays there! This unprecedented targeting method is a huge step forward in the development of effective molecules. But will we be able to customize it? To generalize? Nothing is less certain. But be sure we will continue the fight tirelessly.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!