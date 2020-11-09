The following figure shows the hot, dense, expanding cloud of debris that emanates from two neutron stars just before they collide: a kilonova. This is an astronomical event that occurs when two neutron stars or a star (a star is a celestial object that autonomously emits light, similar to a giant plasma ball like the sun, which is the closest star to Earth) with neutrons and a black Hole (In astrophysics, a black hole is a massive object whose gravitational field is so strong that it prevents any form of matter or radiation from escaping from it (with the notable exception of …) merging. This cloud (A cloud is a large amount of water droplets (or ice crystals) suspended in the atmosphere. The appearance of a cloud depends on it …) is caused by visible light (visible light, also called the visible spectrum or optical spectrum, is the part of the electromagnetic The spectrum that is visible to the human eye) and radiation (radiation, synonymous with radiation) are highlighted in physics Process of emission or transmission of imp. Liquefaction of a carrier particle.) Infrared radiation (Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength longer than that of visible light but shorter than that of microwaves.). In these neutron-rich rubble, large quantities of some of the heaviest elements in the universe (the universe is the sum of all that exist and the laws that govern it) were forged, including hundreds of times the mass of the earth (the mass of the earth (M) is equal to 5 , 9736 × 1024 kg. It results from the very precise knowledge that the spatial geodesy of the geocentric constant (GM) and of …) Gold and platinum (platinum is a chemical element with the symbol Pt and the atomic number 78 .).

Photo credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), better known as …) / CI Lab



A kilonova, also called a macronova or supernova (A supernova is the set of phenomena that result from the explosion of a star, accompanied by a short but fantastically large increase in its luminosity …) with a process r (The R -Process (with R for fast) is a nucleosynthesis process that consists of the trapping of neutrons by atomic nuclei at high temperature and by and large …) is a phenomenon that occurs during fusion (in physics) and in the Metallurgy is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure body, i.e. for one …) of two neutron stars or of one neutron star (the neutron is a subatomic particle with a total electrical charge of zero) and a black hole in a binary system (the binary system is a numbering system with base 2. We usually call bit (of l) ‘English binary digit or “digit …) Electromagnetic radiation (An electromagnetic radiation de sign of a disturbance of the electric and magnetic field.) Intense is emitted due to the decay of heavy ions caused by the r-process and are ejected relatively isotropically during the fusion process – like a short supernova in weak light (luminosity refers to the property of what emits or reflects light).

