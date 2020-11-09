Positive doping test in Australian swimmer

Sydney (AP) – Australia could collect an Olympic medal for the first time in its history. A subsequent second analysis of a doping sample taken from chest swimmer Brenton Rickard at the London Games in 2012 has now revealed the banned substance furosemide.

This threatens the Australian team with withdrawing their bronze medal in the 4×100-meter relay, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The 37-year-old himself was not in the final, but had helped the team get there in advance.

The newspaper cited an email Rickard wrote to his former teammates advising them of the possibility of losing a medal. He said he had always hated doping and was living his “worst nightmare”. He is innocent and will defend himself.

His lawyers said it was a very small amount of the drug. Furosemide is a diuretic substance and does not by itself improve performance. In doping, it is used to cover up illegal substances.

The case is currently being heard before the international sports court Cas in Switzerland. Rickard’s lawyer Rebekah Giles told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) that furosemide was likely an ingredient in an over-the-counter drug.

The Olympic Games doping samples are frozen and stored for eight years. Improved detection methods should be used to sanction violations later.

Rickard, who ended his career in 2013, won the silver medal in the 200-meter chest at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. At the Commonwealth Games, he won a total of three gold medals.