Ice at its lowest for fall

As the pandemic continues to break records, another type of record comes to mind: the ice surface covering the Arctic Ocean was at its lowest level at the beginning of October Autumn (Autumn is one of the four temperate seasons. Er is between summer and winter.) as such measures are taken.



At 5.685 million kilometers (The meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the basic unit of length in the International System. It is defined as the distance that light travels in a vacuum in …) Squares (The numbers come from from the American Data Center (in information technology (IT), data is a basic, often encoded description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) on snow (snow is a form of precipitation made up of crystallized ice that agglomerates into flakes that can be branched from an infinity of …) and ice (ice is water in a solid state.) or NSIDC) this is not an absolute record: on September 16, 2012 it was 3.6 million square kilometers, followed by 3 , 74 million on September 15th … 2020. But it was two measurements in September, the season (A year is a unit of time that expresses the duration between two events of an event that coincides with the The past is related to the earth around the sun.) Where the season (The season is a period of the year that observes a relative constancy of climate and temperature. After about three months (see table of solstice and equinox below), the cold in the Arctic settles again (The Arctic is the region around the north pole of the earth, within and around the Arctic Circle. It is located opposite …). However, what has been happening systematically for the last 14 years is that the ice cream is taking more and more time (time is a concept that was developed by humans to capture the change in the world) to take its place in the world again. especially noteworthy in autumn and this year.

Average area (The average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of the set would have if they were all …) covered with ice for each decade (corresponds to one decade ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words decem “ten” and annus “year.) Source: Zach Labe.



For comparison: The average surface (a surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes object …) that was covered with ice in mid-September was 6.3 million km2 between 1981 and 2010 .

This lag through the ice is particularly strong on the sea side (the term sea covers several realities). From Laptev in Siberia, possibly related to the fact that Siberia was hit by heat waves (In everyday language the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: what heat!) Abnormal everything (the whole, understood as a lot of what exists , is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) during spring (from the Latin Primus First and Tempus Time, this season marks the beginning of the year) is one of the four seasons of the zones …) and des Summer.

The NSIDC estimates that two-thirds of sea ice (sea ice is an area of ​​frozen sea. It forms in polar winter when the sea water temperature drops below -1.9 ° C. Au heart of winter, the thickness of …) now made of “thin” ice, that is, less than a year old: They therefore melt faster and move faster because they are more prone to storms.

It should also be noted that the less ice there is, the more accelerated the warming of the Arctic, since there is a greater proportion of the sun’s rays (the sun (Sol in Latin, Helios, or Ήλιος in Greek) the central star of the solar system. In the astronomical classification, it is a star of …) that is absorbed by water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential for all known living organisms) instead of “hopping” on the ice.

