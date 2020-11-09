Anniversary of the Night of the Pogrom – Steinmeier: “We must act”

On the occasion of the commemoration of the pogroms of November 1938, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls on citizens to take a clear stand against anti-Semitism.

Berlin (AP) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for coherent action against anti-Semitism in Germany on the anniversary of the night of the pogrom.

He was ashamed that Jews with a kippah did not feel safe on the streets of this country and that Jewish houses of prayer should be protected, Steinmeier said, according to an already distributed translation of a video message to his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin. “I am ashamed that a fatal attack on the Halle synagogue a year ago on Yom Kippur was only prevented by a heavy wooden door.” He stressed: “We must act”.

Steinmeier said he was grateful “for the German authorities to shoulder their responsibilities in strengthening police protection of synagogues and in prosecuting anti-Semitic crimes with all the severity of the law.” According to the Federal President’s Office, the video message will be shown at a commemorative event in Israel on the night of the pogrom on Monday (4 p.m. CET).

During the November pogroms on the night of November 9-10, 1938, National Socialists burned down Jewish synagogues, stores and apartments across Germany, and abused, kidnapped, and murdered Jewish citizens.

The November pogroms “were a disgusting outbreak of violence that followed long years of discrimination, intimidation and hostility. They were a harbinger of the incredible crimes of the Holocaust, which my compatriots were to commit some years later, “Steinmeier said.” And they are a powerful warning to us today. “

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) also warned that no one should shrug their shoulders, even though there is almost daily anti-Semitic unrest and violence on the net or in the streets. “To remember is to draw the right conclusions for today and tomorrow from yesterday,” he said, according to a speech broadcast in advance on the occasion of a digital exhibition inaugurated by the United Nations and the Center for the Persecuted Arts. Many conspiracy myths surrounding the Corona crisis have made this clear: “Even today, anti-Semitism is not just a phenomenon of the far-right fringes. It reaches the middle of our society. “