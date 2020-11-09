Sci-Tech
Global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, etc.
The latest research report on the “Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market report are: Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic
The report covers various aspects of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market
- Stakeholders in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Lancets, Blood Glucose Testing Strips
Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Hospital Use, Clinic Use, Household, Others
Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market
- Major Developments in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market
- Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028