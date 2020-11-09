BusinessIndustriesSci-Tech
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market 2020-2027: Trends and Recent Developments that Impacts on Business
Semiconductor wafer cleaning helps in the removal of unwanted particles and chemical contamination from the semiconductor surface, without causing any significant damage to the semiconductor. This objective can be achieved by various technologies such as wet chemistry-based cleaning technology, etch cleaning technology, and front side up cleaning technology.
Key players profiled in this report are SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, Kla Tencor Corp., FSI International, Falcon Process Systems, Inc., Cleaning Technologies Group, Solid State Equipment, Semsysco GmbH, Modutek Corporation, and MEI Wet Processing Systems and Services LLC.
The printed electronic industry and rise in industry/factory automation drive the semiconductor wafer cleaning market. However, lack of skilled workforce and strict and changing quality standards hinder the market growth. Increase in demand for silicon-based sensors is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Asia-Pacific is one of the key semiconductor wafer cleaning market, due to the presence of the ever-growing consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. Rise in demand for miniature electronic devices and smart portable electronic devices supplements the market growth in North America and Europe.
The market is segmented on the basis of technology type, equipment type, application, and geography. The technology type segment is divided into wet chemistry-based cleaning technology, etch cleaning technology, and front side up cleaning technology. The Equipment studied in this report include rotary wafer etching system, semi-automated wet batch system, and manual wet batch system. The market by application comprises metallic contamination, chemical contamination, and particle contamination. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Potential Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets.
- It identifies key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market, with a detailed impact analysis.
- Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profitable business decisions, thereby strengthening their networks.
- Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall market potential and highlight the profitable trends to gain a stronger market foothold.
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Key Segmentation
By Technology Type
-
Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology
- Etch Cleaning Technology
- Front Side Up Cleaning Technology
By Equipment Type
- Rotary Wafer Etching System
- Semi-Automated Wet Batch System
- Manual Wet Batch System
By Application
- Metallic Contamination
- Chemical Contamination
- Particle Contamination
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players
- SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Kla Tencor Corp.
- FSI International
- Falcon Process Systems, Inc.
- Cleaning Technologies Group
- Solid State Equipment
- Semsysco GmbH
- Modutek Corporation
- MEI Wet Processing Systems and Services LLC
