Wireless EEG Headsets Market Growth Scope and Business Development Strategies by COGNIONICS, INC., TEA, EMOTIV Inc., Avertus Inc. imec, NeuroSky, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc
An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test that detects electrical activity in the brain using small, flat metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp. The electrical impulses generated by the brain cells to communicate with one another are observed in the form of wavy lines on an EEG recorder. The wireless headsets that use EEG techniques are called wireless EEG headsets. These are one of the main diagnostics devices for epilepsy, and also play a pivotal role in diagnosing other brain disorders. The EEG technique used in these headsets is typically noninvasive, with the electrodes placed along the scalp, although invasive electrodes are sometimes used in specific applications. Wireless EEG headsets measure voltage fluctuations resulting from ionic current within the neurons of the brain, leading to accurate diagnosis.
The use of brain computer interface (BCI) devices in research and applications has increased significantly in the recent years. The wireless EEG headsets market is driven by rise in concerns of the consumer towards healthcare and the advancement in video games controlled by EEG. Increase in demand for immediate justice using lie detectors and high investments by WHO and other healthcare organizations for accurate disease diagnosis also fuel the market growth. However, unavailability of the headsets in economically poor areas due to lack of proper arrangements and high operating costs restrict this growth, thus limiting their usage to only economically stable areas. Despite this, there is a vast opportunity for the expansion of the market in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions due to shortage of developers and availability of high capital investments.
The wireless EEG headsets market is segmented based on type of EEG electrodes, application, and geography. By type of EEG electrodes, it is divided into reusable disks, EEG caps with disks, adhesive cap electrodes, and subdermal needles. Applications covered in the study include healthcare, forensics, defense, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the sound level meter market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- It offers information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.
- Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers.
Wireless Headsets Market Key Segmentation:
By Type of EEG Electrodes
-
Reusable Disks
- EEG Caps with Disks
- Adhesive Cap Electrodes
- Subdermal Needles
By Application
- Healthcare
- Forensics
- Defense
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players
- COGNIONICS, INC.
- TEA
- EMOTIV Inc.
- Avertus Inc.
- imec
- NeuroSky
- Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
- Compumedics Limited
- Brain Products GmbH
- BioSemi B.V.
