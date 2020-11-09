Ginter wants to become a major player in the DFB team

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – National football player Matthias Ginter wants to become a manager in the DFB team and is geared towards great sportsmen like Dirk Nowitzki or LeBron James.

His aim is “very clear to build on the positive feedback from the past weeks and months and to have a role in the national team similar to that of the club,” said the 26-year-old defender from the kicker. Ginter is not in the squad for the test match against the Czech Republic, but should then be in the Nations League against Ukraine and Spain.

“Even today I still look at other athletes and how they lead a team to learn from them,” said Borussia pro Mönchengladbach and named NBA Superstar James or NBA Superstar James or as models in addition to the former basketball player Nowitzki. The captain of the world champion Philipp Lahm. “As a player he might not be a speaker, but he was very good in one-on-one conversations. Joshua Kimmich is moving in this direction as well, although he is still relatively young, ”said Ginter.

The center-back was the youngest member of the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He was not present at the European Championship 2016, at the World Cup in Russia 2018, he did not go beyond an additional player role. Since the upheavals within the DFB team and the decision of national coach Joachim Löw not to name world champions Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels, his importance in the team has grown steadily.

“It can be a big problem in public because they are playing really well again. But this topic does not concern me personally, ”he said of requests from some experts to re-appoint Hummels, Boateng and Thomas Müller for the national team. The debate on a return is “not my subject, but that of the national coach”.