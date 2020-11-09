13,363 new corona infections in Germany

After Saturday’s peak, the number of new corona infections declined again. However, there is no reason to breathe a sigh of relief, at the start of the week the number of recorded cases is usually lower – mainly for one specific reason.

Berlin (dpa) – German health authorities reported 13,363 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours.

That’s around 2,650 fewer cases than Sunday, according to RKI information on Monday morning. The number of recorded cases is generally lower on Mondays, in part because fewer tests are done on weekends. As of Monday, the number of new infections reported was 12,097. The peak was reached on Saturday with 23,399 reported cases.

According to the RKI, a total of 671,868 people across Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic (as of November 9 at 12 a.m.). As of Monday, the death toll from the virus increased by 63 to 11,352. The RKI estimates that around 429,600 people have now recovered.

According to the RKI situation report on Sunday evening, the so-called seven-day R was 1.01 (previous day: 1.04). This means that ten infected people infected an average of ten other people. The value represents the onset of infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is less than 1 for a long time, the infection process stops.