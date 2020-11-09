Top salaries of football professionals: “Little change”

The millions of salaries in professional football are criticized by many fans in the corona crisis. Clubs, on the other hand, sometimes don’t know how to pay them anymore. Do you have options in employment law to change anything?

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Football professionals only have to worry about their high salaries to a limited extent during the corona crisis.

“If a footballer is to be afraid of something, then the question: what happens after my current contract expires – or if my club have to file for bankruptcy?” Said Christian Hoefs, employment lawyer at Hengeler Mueller in Frankfurt / Main, the German press agency.

According to Gregor Reiter, Managing Director of the German Football Association (DFVV), most Bundesliga players still have contracts “at the“ pre-Corona ”level, so initially – apart from voluntary salary cuts – for players at least in this relationship has not changed much. “

Looking ahead, a lot will depend on how long viewers stay excluded. “No one can predict that spectators will flock to the stadiums in droves again when they are finally allowed in,” Reiter warned.

At the start of the pandemic, according to the director general of the DFVV, salary cuts in professional teams were on average between ten and twenty percent. Considering the partial foreclosure of ghost games, this development has now picked up speed, as many players have an annual income of one or two million euros.

FC Schalke 04 confirmed last week that they “found a very good amicable compromise” with the team – valid until the end of the season. In the opinion of labor lawyer Hoefs, voluntarily forgoing part of the salary is the only way for Bundesliga clubs to cut their high personnel costs a bit.