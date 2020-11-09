Conectados is the new hybrid show by Luís de Matos

Here is a hybrid show by Luís de Matos (to see live and at home)

The first screening will take place on December 18, with audiences watching and interacting from home.

It is with the current circumstances in mind that illusionist Luís de Matos was inspired to create the new show “#Conectados”. On the international entertainment scene, this is the first hybrid show in which spectators both watch and interact in person or from a distance, in a concept that connects two worlds simultaneously.

The show is aimed at the whole family and premieres on December 18. It will run until January 3, with sessions at the Tivoli BBVA Theater. It follows Coimbra, at the Convento São Francisco, from January 8 to 10; and Porto, January 15 and 16, at the Coliseu Porto Ageas.

The event will have a much larger audience than the halls themselves. Each ticket purchase provides virtual access for remote participation. Ticket prices for shows cost between € 12.50 and € 24, being available for purchase on Ticketline.