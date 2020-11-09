Europe Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Europe Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the Europe governance, risk and compliance platform market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform include certain norms that enable an organization to efficiently manage numerous broad issues. These platforms identify, assess, and manage risks that might hinder an organization’s operations and objectives. They also help in improving the decision-making process, increasing optimal investments, and reducing fragmentation among various divisions and departments. Furthermore, GRC platforms facilitate better coordination among people, processes, and technologies in a corporation to minimize complexity for supervisors.

Market Trends

The rising levels of industrialization have augmented the adoption of GRC solutions for streamlining business processes, centralizing multiple programs, and achieving overall targets. Additionally, a substantial increase in digital data volumes has also propelled the demand for cloud-based GRC solutions for managing several databases, email systems, and data warehouses. Moreover, the rising government intervention in corporate functions to ensure fair trade practices is also catalyzing the demand for enterprise GRC (EGRC) platforms. These platforms facilitate the deployment of new or updated regulatory policies without disturbing regular business operations. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the organizations to adopt GRC solutions to comprehend prevailing market scenarios and calculate relative risks.

Europe Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Deploying Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

Breakup by Solutions:

Audit Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Compliance Management

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Service:

Integration

Consulting

Support

Breakup by End User:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

