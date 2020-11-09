Europe Lip Care Products Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Lip Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the Europe lip care products market size reached US$ 651 Million in 2019. Lip care products are subsets of personal care items that offer hydration to the lips and assist in protecting them against UV radiation, dry wind and cold temperature. They are generally manufactured using beeswax or carnauba wax, lanolin, camphor, paraffin, petrolatum and cetyl alcohol. Besides this, they may also contain flavors, fragrances, phenol, dyes, sunscreen and salicylic acid. Nowadays, prominent vendors in the industry are focusing on launching organic product variants that are free from chemicals, which in turn is augmenting the sales of lip care products in Europe.

Europe Lip Care Products Market Trends:

For several decades, females have represented the primary user of lip care products in Europe. However, owing to the increasing trend of personal grooming, the number of male users is continuously escalating in the region. Besides this, as prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to premature signs of aging, there is a rise in the demand for sun protection lip care products. Furthermore, prominent key players in the region are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative products with long-lasting formulations. Numerous companies are diversifying their product portfolio and adding products, such as lip tints, scrubs, masks, therapies and plumping glosses, to expand their existing market share. In line with this, they are also offering lip care formulas in user-friendly packaging options, such as jars, tubes, sticks and roll-ons, for their convenient application and carriage. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 749 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Category

1. Non-Medicated Lip Care Products

2. Medicated and Therapeutic Lip Care Products

3. Sun Protection Lip Care Products

Based on the category, the market has been segmented into non-medicated, medicated and therapeutic, and sun protection lip care products.

Breakup by Product Type

1. Lip Balm

2. Lip Butter

3. Lip Scrubs

4. Lip Oil

5. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been segregated into lip balm, lip butter, lip scrubs, lip oil and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarket and Hypermarkets

2. Speciality Stores

3. Pharmacies and Drug Stores

4. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies and drug stores, and others.

Breakup by Country

1. Germany

2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Russia

Country-wise, the market has been classified into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Russia.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

