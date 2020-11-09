United States Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the United States governance, risk and compliance platform market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform assists an organization to manage its corporate governance, enterprise risks, and compliance regarding numerous regulatory requirements. It improves decision making about IT investments, helps in excluding silos, and minimizing fragmentation in various departments. GRC can be implemented via an on-premises solution or cloud-based services.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of GRC solutions across several organizations to deploy performance enhancement measures is primarily catalyzing the market growth in the United States. Various financial service providers are extensively using integrated data platforms to streamline their data sources and obtain useful insights on customer behavior, thereby augmenting the demand for the GRC platform. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the adoption of remote working models by numerous organizations across the country. This has catalyzed the need for advanced systems, such as the GRC platform, for enabling organizations to understand the prevailing market scenarios and assist them in taking calculated risks.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-governance-risk-compliance-platform-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Deploying Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

Breakup by Solutions:

Audit Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Compliance Management

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Service:

Integration

Consulting

Support

Breakup by End User:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

For more information about this report visit: https://wow.link/0eQ

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal