Asia Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Asia Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree market reached a volume of 2.97 Million Tons in 2019.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-tropical-fruit-puree-market/requestsample

Tropical fruit puree is obtained by sieving, grinding and milling tropical fruits without removing their juices. It is smooth, thick and concentrated and widely available as a final product in the market. It is either consumed immediately after opening or used in the preparation of other dishes. For instance, it finds application in the production of jams, bakery and confectionery items, and baby food products.

Growing population, in confluence with inflating disposable incomes, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for tropical fruit puree in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, the increasing health consciousness among individuals, changing food patterns and shifting consumer preferences toward packaged food products are some of the other factors propelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, several manufacturers operating in the industry are focusing on the introduction of new packaging solutions to expand their consumer base, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://wow.link/NwQ

Key Insights from the Report:

Breakup by Fruit Type

1. Mango

2. Tomato

3. Banana

4. Guava

5. Papaya

6. Avocado

7. Passion Fruit

Based on the fruit type, the market has been segmented into mango, tomato, banana, guava, papaya, avocado and passion fruit. Mango currently represents the major fruit type.

Market by Packaging Type

1. Bag-in-Drums

2. Bag-in-Box

3. Bag-in-Bin

4. Cans

5. Pouches

6. Others

On the basis of the packaging type, bag-in-drum is the most popular packaging type, holding the largest market share. Other segments include bag-in-box, bag-in-bin, cans, pouches and others.

Market by Product Type

1. Conventional Type

2. Organic Type

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the product type into the conventional and organic segments. At present, the conventional type dominates the market, accounting for the majority of the overall market share.

Market by Application

1. Beverage Industry

2. Ice Cream and Yogurt Industry

3. Bakery and Snacks Industry

4. Infant Food Industry

5. Others

Based on the application, the beverage industry represents the biggest segment, followed by ice cream and yogurt, bakery and snacks, infant food, and other industries.

Market by Distribution Channel

1. Institutional Sector

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Health Food Stores

4. Independent Retailers

5. Convenience Stores

6. Others

The market has been categorized based on the distribution channel into the institutional sector, supermarkets and hypermarkets, health food stores, independent retailers, convenience stores and others. Presently, the institutional sector is the primary channel through which majority of the tropical fruit puree is distributed across the region.

Breakup by Country

1. China

2. India

3. Philippines

4. Thailand

5. Indonesia

6. Malaysia

7. Australia

8. Taiwan

9. Vietnam

10. Japan

11. Myanmar

12. South Korea

13. Singapore

Region-wise, China exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other significant markets include India, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, and Singapore.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd., Chalkis Health Industry Co., Ltd., Kagome Co., Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co., Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Limited, KLT Fruits, Inc., Food & Inns Limited, Exotic Fruits Private Limited, Dessert Guru, Myanmar Golden Produce, Agrana Fruits Australia, Agrana Fruit Korea, Fruta Tropical Pty Ltd., PT. Deli Food, Squeeze, Chia Meei International Co, Ltd., Taiwan Green Nation Corp., Mau Lin Food, Co., Ltd., Tien Thinh Agriculture Product Processing Co., Ltd., Nafoods Gropu JSC, MINH VAN FRUIT JSC, VEGETEXCO HO CHI MINH CITY, ASC Co., Ltd., MC FOODS LIMITED, OMO LT Enterprise, Harvestime Malaysia, Alunan Sena Sdn Bhd, China Haohan Group Limited, DALISAY SWEETS, SOLFRUITS INC., AgriNurture, Inc., Srichiengmai Industry Co., Ltd., Siam Original Food Company Limited, Dole Thailand Limited, Tropical Fruit Asia Corp., Tropfin Thailand Co., Ltd., CB Juice and Harvestime.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal