Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the Asia Pacific gaming peripherals market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Gaming peripherals are input-output devices used with laptops or personal computers (PCs) to provide a seamless gaming experience. Keyboards, mouse, joysticks, speakers, and head-mounted displays (HUD) are some of the common gaming peripherals. Several technological advancements have also led to the launch of superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, and advanced peripheral devices.

Market Trends

Asia Pacific accounts for one of the fastest-growing markets for gaming peripherals owing to the increasing demand for online gaming and e-sports. Furthermore, the rising affordability for gaming peripheral devices, along with the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, is also bolstering the demand for advanced gaming peripherals. In countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, the increasing sales of PCs, laptops, and other gaming console systems are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising penetration of various international gaming hardware manufacturing companies in the region has led to the launch of high-end and innovative product variants. This is further expected to drive the Asia Pacific market for gaming peripherals in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Asia Pacific Gaming Peripherals Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Gaming Device Type, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads

Others

Breakup by Gaming Device Type:

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

