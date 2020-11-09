National team, explosive deliberations

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundesliga is on hiatus, but the next international triple pack is imminent for Joachim Löw’s DFB selection.

Even more concern that the adverse circumstances caused by the corona pandemic could cause the national coach failures to manage. In addition, it will be decided who will be the third opponent in the preliminary round at ME in the coming year.

But it’s not just international matches this week.

NATIONAL TEAM: In Leipzig, national coach Joachim Löw has assembled his national team for the last time in a difficult Corona year. Seven players around captain Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos are still missing on Monday, which Löw only plans for the Nations League games against Ukraine on Saturday and three days later in Spain. In the international game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, newcomers Felix Uduokhai and Philipp Max could celebrate their DFB debuts. Löw uses the game again to test a B-Elf and spare regular forces. In the League of Nations, it’s about winning the group. After the three-pack, the national team will have a four-month winter break until March, when World Cup qualification begins.

EM AGAINST: National coach Joachim Löw will also look to Budapest on Thursday. In the Puskas Arena, Hungary and Iceland determine the third German opponents in the qualifiers. The winner of the match will be represented in Group F next summer with the DFB team, the world champions from France and the European champions from Portugal. The duel with Germany will take place on June 23 at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Hungary could win two European Championship home games in Budapest against Portugal and France with a victory. Iceland caused a sensation at EM 2016 with the quarter-finals. The duels between Northern Ireland and Slovakia, Serbia and Scotland and Georgia and North Macedonia are about three other EM tickets.

U21: With five days to go before their final qualifying match against Wales (November 17), in which they want to take the last step towards the 2021 European Championship, coach Stefan Kuntz’s team will play a friendly match against Slovenia on Thursday (6.15 p.m.). A total of 26 players make up the German squad for the two matches in Braunschweig, including newcomers Lennart Czyborra (CFC Genoa) and Jean-Manuel Mbom (Werder Bremen). Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) are not here due to injury.

SECOND TOP GAME LEAGUE: League leader Hamburger SV is due to surrender this Monday at 8:30 p.m. against uneasy northern rival Holstein Kiel (8:30 p.m. / Sky). Hamburg have never won against Schleswig-Holstein in four second division comparisons. HSV is still undefeated this season (5 wins, 1 draw). Coach Daniel Thioune’s team must make up for it against Kiel. “I don’t care if they’re better or worse than last year,” Holstein trainer Ole Werner says of HSV.

FRAUEN-GIPFEL: The first match of the women’s Bundesliga matches can already lead to a preliminary decision for the championship. FC Bayern Munich welcome defending champions VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (2 p.m.). While Lower Saxony has already lost two points due to a draw against SC Freiburg, the Munich women shine after eight games with a pure white vest: 24 points, 26-0 goals. A Bayern victory against a badly injured Wolves side and the lead increased to five points. Last season, the two games ended in a draw: 0-0 in Munich, 1-1 in Wolfsburg.

BRISANTE’S ADVICE: The Bundesliga bosses want to use the next international triple pack to advise on the four topics of Corona, Christian Seifert’s successor, the DFB leadership crisis and TV money in Frankfurt. According to information from the DPA, 15 German professional clubs are present, 14 Bundesliga clubs (excluding Mainz, Augsburg, Stuttgart and Bielefeld) and Hamburger SV. The composition of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday should not represent a fixed group, individual changes or other club representatives could definitely join the group after the first summit with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, among others.

WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION: At least in South America, qualification for the World Cup final will continue in Qatar two years from Thursday. Argentina awaits neighboring Paraguay, Brazil receives Venezuela. The two former world champions have each won their first two matches. In South America, all ten teams face all other opponents at home and away.