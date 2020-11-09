Who should be vaccinated against Corona first?

Berlin (dpa) – Who should be vaccinated against the coronavirus first, once there is a vaccine? According to federal estimates, it could be the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

Considering the relatively small quantities initially expected, this should not be enough for everyone, but a race to this end should be avoided. Therefore, priority groups should be defined. The government’s scientific advisers will present the corresponding proposals this Monday morning in Berlin. The German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences and the Standing Committee on Vaccination based at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) wish to submit a joint document on this matter.

The federal government had already made it clear that at-risk groups such as the elderly and those with previous illnesses as well as personnel in important areas such as health care are at the center of concern. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in a video on Sunday: “Right in front of course are nurses, doctors and people from a risk group. But then there are quite a few in our country. “

The national vaccination strategy of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) also refers to such prioritization by the Standing Vaccination Commission, as reported by the information portal “ThePioneer” (Monday), which has the document. According to the report, this should be decided by the Corona cabinet on Monday.

As a result, the federal government plans a central documentation of vaccinations. “To this end, a web-based data portal should be used, which should be developed by the RKI (Robert Koch Institute) until the start of immunization activities in Germany,” the portal says. The government intends to provide the most complete and up-to-date overview possible of the sections of the population that have already been vaccinated. Accordingly, non-personal information such as age, sex, place of residence and indication of vaccination, as well as place and date of vaccination and vaccine product with batch number should be recorded.

According to the portal, the document names seven possible vaccines for which approval within the EU is sought. These include that of the company Biontech, based in Mainz, which cooperates with the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and that of Curevac of Tübingen. “Some vaccine manufacturers have announced a possible first delivery of vaccine doses to EU member states in 2020,” he said. “As soon as sufficient quantities of vaccine are available, the objective will be to transfer immunization activities to the regular system.”

Health ministers and Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) agreed on a uniform and coordinated procedure for the supply of vaccines on Friday. The resolution of the conference of health ministers provides that the federal government will procure and finance vaccines and that the federated states will create vaccination centers. The vaccines would be delivered by the Bundeswehr or the manufacturer. The vaccination doses must be distributed to the Länder according to the share of the population. The decision also specifies that the vaccination is voluntary.

Meanwhile, Spahn warned on Sunday evening in the “The Right Questions” political speech on “Bild Live” that up to 40 percent of Germans were at risk from the Corona crisis. “We have 23 million Germans over the age of 60,” the CDU politician said. “We are a rich country with the diseases of civilization: diabetes, hypertension, obesity. All the risk factors for this virus, as for many infectious diseases as well. Spahn warned: “If you follow the definition, 30 to 40 percent of the population is at risk.”

Looking at the current infection rate, Spahn said, “If about 2% of the 20,000 newly infected people have to go to intensive care in a day, then it’s 400 a day. If intensive care and support last on average 15 days, it is 6000. “Germany” will reach this figure in November, which is essentially predictable. “