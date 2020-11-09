VfL Wolfsburg: Glasner and sports directors want to talk

Sunday afternoon calmed down a lot in Wolfsburg. The team won their important game against Hoffenheim, the coach corrected his much-discussed statements about team planning. Now there is still a discussion with the sports management.

Wolfsburg (dpa) – Hardly any other club are likely to find this much-criticized international break as convenient as VfL Wolfsburg. Twelve days without a game, ten days without a press conference – there is plenty of time to talk.

“We will now take the international break to sit down and discuss the matter,” coach Oliver Glasner said on Sunday evening.

‘The problem’: The coach meant the dissonances with his athletic leadership, which recently sparked more talk in Wolfsburg that even a checkered home win like the 2-1 (2-0) against 1899 Hoffenheim could never create. Almost no one wanted to know afterward from Glasner how happy he was with the penalty recorded in the time out. Or about the seventh Bundesliga game, in which his team went undefeated. Much then revolved around the Austrian’s public statements about squad planning (“We did not hit our transfer target on the offensive”) and GM Jörg Schmadtke’s response (“This is not Phantasialand here ”).

In the next few days there will be more talk between them and less of each other, and it already seems clear: the manager will not be kicked out or resigned. “Why should this directly lead to a breakup when you have different opinions and Oliver is making one or the other known in public?” Sporting director Marcel Schäfer said in an interview with Sky. “It’s absolutely not a problem that you sometimes disagree and sometimes you rub. But we should discuss squad planning internally and we will in the future. “

Glasner also clarified: “I have always spoken in the form of us.” He didn’t mean his statements as a critique of Schmadtke and Schäfer. “I firmly believe that you can only be successful in football and team sport together.”

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, the “Wolves” can cushion the immense losses caused by the Corona crisis much better than other Bundesliga clubs. Nevertheless, Schmadtke and Schäfer started their work in the summer of 2018 with clear savings targets. The fact that VfL just finished third from the last with the league’s third most expensive team should not be repeated. For this reason, for example, Glasner’s predecessor Bruno Labbadia didn’t get the striker he wished he had in winter 2019.

The bottom line is that the Hoffenheim game also provided more arguments for the manager’s work than against him. After goals from Renato Steffen (6th), Wout Weghorst (26th) and Sargis Adamjan (87th), the victory required the last act of saving goalkeeper Koen Casteels when he saved the penalty from Munas Dabbur (90th + 4th) ). But VfL has long convinced and even received confirmation of its transfer policy: together with Ridle Baku, one of the four newcomers was nominated for the first time for the senior national team.