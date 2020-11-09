Biden gets to work: Introducing the Corona Expert Council

Washington (dpa) – “Ready from day one” – this is the promise of the new website of newly elected US President Joe Biden. And before officially taking office, the Democrat wants to raise the stakes: today, he wants to present an expert council to contain the corona pandemic.

His goal is to launch an action plan to overcome the Corona crisis on the day of his inauguration on January 20. “I want everyone to know this: we will put our plan to get the virus under control on our first day,” Biden said on Saturday evening (local time) in his victory speech in his hometown of Wilmington.

The expert council is expected to have a dual leadership, Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on NBC News on Sunday. It should therefore be led by Vivek Murthy and David Kessler. Murthy was the U.S. government’s health officer from 2014 to 2017, and Kessler previously headed the Food and Drug Administration of the FDA. They had been giving advice on the pandemic since March, Bedingfield said.

The pandemic and the economic consequences of the Corona crisis will likely be Biden’s biggest challenge early in his tenure. Biden has promised voters to listen to scientific recommendations to help contain the pandemic. Without beating the virus, “we can’t fix the economy, restore momentum, or enjoy life’s best times,” Biden said Saturday. All generations of a family should be able to come together, birthdays and weddings should be possible again, Biden demanded. He “will spare no effort or commitment,” Biden promised.

The pandemic remains totally out of control in the United States, a country of about 330 million people. Authorities in that country recently reported an average of around 100,000 new infections per day. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9.9 million confirmed infections and more than 237,000 related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic. Biden accuses Trump of utter failure in connection with the pandemic, blaming him for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

U.S. media have reported that Biden’s team is already planning a series of decisions on other policy areas that the president intends to sign immediately after being sworn in. Among other things, he would like to overturn some of Trump’s strict immigration rules and want to bring the international climate protection agreement back to Paris, as the “New York Times” reported.

Biden, 74, was declared the winner in Tuesday’s election by U.S. media after a slow vote count on Saturday. Outgoing President Donald Trump will continue to rule until January 20. Republican Trump, however, opposes being removed from office after a single term and accuses Democrats of electoral fraud – without providing any solid evidence. With the help of his lawyers, Trump hopes to avoid defeat. However, the chances of success are extremely low.

Despite the dispute over the election outcome, many heads of state and government have already congratulated Biden, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and one of Trump’s closest allies to date, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The only surviving former Republican President George W. Bush also praised Biden.

Merkel wants to make a statement on the outcome of the US election on Monday (10:45 a.m.) at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Merkel had already praised Biden this weekend, but did not comment on the outgoing president’s behavior.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December.

The vote count continued in several states. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska have yet to see a winner. The first three states are expected to surrender relatively safely to Biden, the last to Trump.