Frymuth does not believe in the departure of President Keller

Cologne (dpa) – Vice President Peter Frymuth does not assume that association boss Fritz Keller could leave the German Football Association (DFB) in the current crisis.

“I don’t see that Fritz Keller has any intentions in this direction. I would also like to see Keller continue to play the role entrusted to him by the Bundestag. I don’t see that there are any other considerations, ”Frymuth said in response to a question at the ARD sports fair in Cologne.

In the DFB Presidium, following the tax search at the association’s headquarters in Frankfurt, disagreements had recently arisen between Keller and Secretary General Friedrich Curtius. “All of these points have been discussed internally,” Frymuth reported. All differences were discussed and now want to “continue working in a goal-oriented manner”. Keller only took up his post as DFB president in the fall of 2019.