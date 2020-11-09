Real Madrid suffered heavy defeat at Valencia CF

Valencia (dpa) – With late arriving Toni Kroos, Spain’s record champions Real Madrid suffered their second loss of the season and missed the possible jump to second place in La Liga. Los Blancos surprisingly lost 1: 4 (1: 2) to Valencia CF in the evening.

With three penalties converted (35th / 54th / 63rd minute), 23-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler became the famous winner of the hosts’ game. The guests took the lead thanks to Karim Benzema (23rd minute) – but nothing worked. On the contrary: after the goal against Real defender Raphael Varane (43rd), Valencia was ahead of the break. Kroos was initially on the bench, coach Zinedine Zidane only faced him in the 76th minute.

With 16 points, Real is fourth behind Real Sociedad (20), Villarreal (18) and Atlético Madrid (17). However, Madrid played one game less than the league’s leading duo.