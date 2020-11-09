Sports

Young Talent Starcraft Clem Wins First Dreamhack Title |

rej November 9, 2020

Stockholm (AP) – Clément “Clem” Desplanches, a young talent of 18, won for the first time a title at the Dreamhack Starcraft 2 Masters. In the final of the European tournament, the Frenchman from Team Liquid beat Riccardo “Reynor” Romiti, also 18, convincingly 4-2.

After years of domination by two zerg players Reynor and Joona “Serral” Sotala, this is the first time that a Terran player has been at the forefront of the European Starcraft scene. To win the tournament, Clem had to beat the top two players in one day – first Serral in the Lower Bracket final (3-1), then Reynor in the final.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m so happy,” Clem said in an interview after the final. “Winning Serral before the final gave me a lot of self-confidence.” Clem had to make up two points behind in the final, which he won with four consecutive victories.

On the way to the final, Clem also sent off Germany’s top two players from the tournament. Gabriel “HeRoMaRinE” Segat finished fourth and Tobias “ShoWTimE” Sieber shared fifth place.

