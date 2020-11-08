Sports

Vikin.gg defeated Liquid 3-1 in European Dota Summit final |

rej November 8, 2020

Los Angeles (AP) – Vikin.gg defeated Team Liquid 13 3-1 in the European Dota Summit Final. The Romanian team lost the first game, but went on to win the series with three clear wins.

“Our mutual trust and good teamwork gave us the edge over Liquid,” Vikin.ggs captain Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp said in an interview with the German news agency. On the way to the final, the team also won against Pajama Ninjas and Live to Win.

Along with Vikin.gg, Team Liquid was invited to the qualifiers by the organizer and was allowed to skip the group stage. After winning at ESL One Germany, Liquid entered the tournament as a favorite. “We were kicked out of the tournament by Liquid at ESL One Germany. Now to have the opportunity to get revenge and even to win is very satisfying, ”said Seleri.

