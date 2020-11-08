German player Jabbz forms Liquid’s Dota team

Utrecht (dpa) – Together with Mathis “Jabbz” Friesel, Team Liquid has recruited reinforcements for their team Dota. In an interview with the German press agency dpa, the 23-year-old from Munich talks about his new job as a trainer / analyst, the division of labor with his colleagues and the German Dota scene.

Question: How did your new trainer / analyst position at Team Liquid come about?

Answer: It all started at the start of the corona quarantine. William “Blitz” Lee, the former coach, invited me to a Counter-Strike match. We then played together more often and got to know each other better. At one point, Blitz suggested that I help him train Liquid’s Dota formation.

Based on my previous experience as a player, he sees great strength in me, especially when it comes to selecting heroes. As I was still studying computer science, I was not sure at first. But since a position at Liquid is truly a unique opportunity, I decided to accept the offer.

Question: Blitz has not left the team, you share the role of coach. How is your division of labor?

Answer: Blitz is the foundation of the team. As he is the most experienced we all respect him a lot and when he says something everyone follows him. He’s also very good at maintaining harmony between our players and improving interpersonal chemistry.

I take care of the technical aspects that directly affect the game. So writing, game movements and preparation for our opponents.

Question: Where do you see the German Dota scene right now?

Answer: I would say that a lot has changed on the German scene this year. The ESL Championship in particular is a good step forward. I played in the first season of the league myself.

Nevertheless, there is still a huge difference in performance between the German and international leagues. The fact that two non-German players are allowed on each team in the ESL Championship does not help German players to improve. But there are also positive examples like the Euronics Gaming team who have been playing together for a long time.

About the person: Mathis “Jabbz” Friesel (23) is one of Germany’s most experienced Dota players. Prior to his role as coach / analyst at Team Liquid, he notably played at Penta Esports. He also represented Germany at the World Electronic Sports Games in 2017 and 2018.